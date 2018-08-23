CRA Announced As The Visionary Sponsor for Oswego Health Foundation Gala

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation is pleased to announce that CRA Medical Imaging is the visionary sponsor for its inaugural Fire and Ice Gala to be held Oct. 13 at The American Foundry in Oswego.

“CRA Medical Imaging is honored to be the visionary sponsor this year for the inaugural gala, working in partnership with Oswego Health to bring excellent healthcare to the community,” said Mary Ann Drumm, CRA CEO and Gala Committee Chair.

Oswego Health invites community members to support and attend the gala, which will offer a fun evening to support healthcare, which includes cocktails, dinner, a brief program, dessert and dancing.

Serving as the emcee is Molly Matott, a meteorologist for CNYCentral, with the musical entertainment of the Billionaires.

The evening begins at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the event, please visit oswegohealth.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

