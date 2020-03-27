Cuomo Announces Schools To Remain Closed For Additional Two Weeks

NEW YORK STATE – Today, March 27, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced schools across the state will remain closed for an additional two weeks until April 15 and they will continue the distance learning practices they have been doing since they first closed.

After April 15 it will be reassessed if schools should stay closed beyond that point.

On March 15, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup ordered the closure of K-12 schools March 16 until April 14 to slow or reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 in Oswego County.

Since they have closed to in-person learning, schools in the county and across the state have implemented video conference calls with students, arranged for meal distribution and other ways to adapt to distance learning.

More information to come as it is made available.

To watch the governor’s full briefing, view it here.

*Note, earlier today the article was posted with a typo: it said after instead of until April 15. This was corrected.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...