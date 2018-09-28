Dan Viola Joins Lineup For Oct. 12 Fulton Lions ‘Mane Event’ Comedy Night

FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club has announced that comedian Dan Viola will replace Chip Chantry and join headliner Chris Coccia at the 6th annual Mane Event comedy night. on , Oct. 12, at the Fulton Polish Home.

Chantry had a work conflict that forced him to cancel.

“Dan Viola is a wonderful, entertaining comedian,” said Deana Michaels, event co-chair. “He has a background as a game show host, parent, teacher, coach and salesman, and he entertains without insulting. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. There will also be a 50-50 drawing and a raffle for a ticket in our next Lions Loot Sweepstakes.”

According to his website (dan-vioila.com): “ Dan always works clean, and his credits include corporate events, comedy clubs, casinos, private parties, cruises, VFW posts, bars, colleges, wedding receptions, churches, The Nashville Network and TV commercials.”

Presale tickets are $15 and can be purchased up to Oct. 5 at Devine Designs, Fulton Medicine Place, Phoenix Medicine Place, Mimi’s Drive-In, PathFinder Bank-Fulton, and the Fulton Polish Home.

Ticket donations sold at the door can be purchased for $20 per person and Laugh Package tables of eight may also be purchased in advance for $200 per table.

Laugh with the Lions-Laugh Package includes reserved preferred seating near the stage, waitress service, specialty pizzas, snacks and soda, and one complimentary drink per person.

Laugh Package tables can also be purchased online at fultonlionsclub.com.

For more information, call Michaels at (315) 529-5508 or co-chair Linda Hughes at (315) 960-3019.

The Fulton Lions Club helps the community with a variety of projects and services by its annual fundraising events such as the Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Charby’s Duck Derby.

For further information, visit https://fultonlionsclub.com.

