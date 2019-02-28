David and Tracy Dingman Acquire Fulton Medicine Place

FULTON – David and Tracy Dingman of Fulton, owners of The Medicine Place in Phoenix, recently acquired the Fulton Medicine Place, from Frank and Fran Badagnani, who founded both businesses.

The Dingmans have owned the Phoenix store since 2012.

“As former pharmacists for Frank and Fran, we are delighted to carry on the small-town personal service and care they that they established in Fulton in 1987, and Phoenix in 2007,” David said. “The folks in Fulton and Phoenix are our friends and neighbors, and we look forward to serving them for many years to come.

“We’ve also added services that our customers have requested at the Fulton Medicine Place. We now offer free delivery in Fulton, just as we have for years in Phoenix. There is also a free, Medsafe® medication disposal kiosk for unused and expired medication, which we continue to offer in Phoenix. CBD oils are also available now at both the Fulton and Phoenix locations.

“In addition, we’ll continue to offer vaccinations in the store for flu, pneumonia, shingles and Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis (Tdap).

“Our customers expect warmer, personal service than might be found at the national chains, as well as greater involvement in community activities. For example, I have served as president of the Fulton Lions Club and we also support local events like the Fulton Lions Club Duck Derby, Fulton Pop Warner, Fulton Youth Hockey, and many other community projects.”

David said both Fulton and Phoenix pharmacies provide total healthcare packages with knowledgeable pharmacists, quality products, and personalized services.

In addition, they fill Workers Compensation prescriptions and accept most insurance coverage plans.

They maintain personal medication profiles, and will offer Durable Medical Equipment, and carry a variety of Leader Brand non-prescription products, which offer all the quality of national brands for up to 50 percent less.

The Medicine Place is part of the Leader Network of more than 3,000 independent pharmacies.

“This gives us the buying power of a chain while maintaining the personalized service of an independent store. We guarantee our customers quality, service, professionalism, and value,” said Dingman. “We look forward to many more years of service to both the Phoenix and Fulton communities.”

For further information, contact Fulton Medicine Place at 593-8378.

