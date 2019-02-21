Delilah Jean Sheffield

Delilah Jean Sheffield was born in Oswego Hospital on February 11, 2019, at 9:39 p.m.

She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

She is the daughter of Alexis M. Carpenter and Benjamin J. Sheffield Jr., of Oswego.

