Donate School Supplies at Compass Federal Credit Union for United Way’s ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ Program

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is once again proud to participate in the United Way’s ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ program for 2019.

The annual drive for school supplies will help support Oswego County children in need.

Suggested supplies include, but are not limited to, backpacks, loose-leaf paper, spiral notebooks, dry erase markers, composition books, pocket folders, glue sticks, pencils, index cards, crayons and more.

Supplies can be dropped off to Compass Federal Credit Union’s main branch in Oswego at 131 George St., its Hillside location on 7 Fourth Ave. in Oswego, as well as its Fulton location at 23 Canalview Mall.

Help join Compass Federal Credit Union and the United Way in their efforts to ensure every child in Oswego County is ready to enter school with the necessary tools to learn.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...