OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall continues its 2021-22 season featuring acclaimed jazz singer Nancy Kelly on Saturday, October 23.

Kelly is a classically trained pianist who found her voice in jazz. “This lady is a study in jazz’s cool, its phrasing, its nuance, and its sophistication. Kelly has wowed ‘em all over the world with her classic swing and elegance” RIJF. She was twice named “Best Female Jazz Vocalist” in the Downbeat Reader’s Poll.

She has recorded six critically acclaimed CDs and received four SAMMY Awards Best Female Vocalist & Best Jazz Group, Syracuse Sammy’s Hall of Fame. Accompanying Kelly will be Rick Montalbano on piano and Jimmy Johns on drums. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.nancykelly.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/NancyKellyJazz.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Open Mic Friday leads off the weekend on October 22, with Guest Host, “Big D” Dave Schneider, lead vocalist of blues-based project Big D & the Tasty Café, begins the evening at 7:00 pm followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 pm. Admission is by donation.

The season continues on November 6 when The Honey Dewdrops will perform. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.thehoneydewdrops.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/thehoneydewdrops/.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2021-22 Music Hall Events Calendar

Fall 2021 National Stage 44th season begins

Sept. 11 Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’

Oct. 2 Mike Powell

23 Nancy Kelly

Nov. 6 The Honey Dewdrops

20 The McKrells

Dec. 4 Windborne

Winter/Spring 2022

Jan. 15 Peter Mulvey

29 Driftwood

Feb. 12 Ruddy Well Band

26 Jamcrackers

Mar. 12 Mad Agnes

26 Ceili Rain

April 9 The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens

23 Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio

May 7 Bill Staines

21 Finale – The Sea the Sea w/Emerging Artist Showcase

