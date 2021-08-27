OSWEGO – Director Norman Berlin III, The Oswego Players and the Theater Arts Youth Academy is pleased to announce open auditions for their production of “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors,” by Ian McWethy.

The cast includes roles for 12 women and 10 men. The majority of the roles are for teenagers ranging from age 13-19. Most of the roles are gender flexible and a few characters can be played by adults.

Please come prepared to cold read from the script at at the Frances Marion Brown Theater, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego, on the following dates:

Sunday, September 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, September 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.

If you’re a veteran actor or even someone who’s interested in community theater, there are a lot of roles and production opportunities for you in this show.

The plot of the play is Newbie director Carol has one day to find the leads for a community theater production of Romeo and Juliet. But what seems like a simple task proves impossible when the pool of auditioners includes extreme method actors, performers who just don’t know how to channel their rage, and one woman who may or may not think she’s a cat. This hilarious comedy will bring you to the last place you’d ever want to be…behind the doors of a casting session.

Dates of the Production October 20, 22,23,24 and October 29,30,31. It’ll be a fun experience. Hope to see you there!

