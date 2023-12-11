Babes In Toyland Is Can’t-Miss Christmas Fun

FULTON – As the curtains rose on Babes in Toyland’s opening weekend, audiences were swept away in a wave of festive magic. “Babes in Toyland is an absolute delight! The costumes, the set design, and the performances are simply spectacular. It’s a perfect way to kick off the holiday season!” exclaimed one enthralled audience member, setting the tone for a weekend filled with resounding applause and cheer.

Under the skilled direction of Don Crowe and the creative adaptation by Wayne Mosher, this classic tale has been revitalized, transcending the ordinary to become a holiday spectacle that captivates all ages.

“The attention to detail is incredible. Every moment feels like a journey into a magical world. I especially loved the scenes in Toyland—it’s a visual feast that transports you into a realm of pure wonder,” shared another patron, echoing the sentiments of a captivated audience.

With the final weekend approaching, time is running out for theater enthusiasts to witness the enchantment of Babes in Toyland. Mosher, celebrated for his recent success with the Fulton Living History Tour, once again worked his storytelling magic, bringing new life to this timeless tale. The synergy between Mosher’s adaptation and Crowe’s directorial finesse has created a production that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression.

One avid fan, eager for others to experience the joy, declared, “I’ve seen a lot of shows, but Babes in Toyland is truly special. The cast’s energy is infectious, and the storyline is perfect for the season. Grab your tickets now—it’s a holiday treat you won’t want to miss!”

As the final act approaches, the urgency to experience the enchanting journey into Toyland intensifies. Theater enthusiasts are urged to secure their tickets promptly to avoid missing out on this extraordinary production, filled with festive cheer, laughter, and heartwarming moments.

Don’t let this magical opportunity slip away. Act now and be part of the grand finale of Babes in Toyland—a holiday treat that promises to leave audiences spellbound. Secure your tickets today for a weekend filled with the joy and wonder of this classic tale. Showtimes are December 15th and 16th at 7pm, and a 2pm Sunday Matinee on December 17th. Tickets are available at cnyartscenter.com