OSWEGO – These three students are no strangers to the Frances Marion Brown Theater. They all have participated in the Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) and know each other well.

What makes this show special is that each of these young actors have double roles in the TAYA production of Bad Auditions by Bad Actors. This gives them lots more time on stage to interact when the show opens in a few weeks.

The Fowler brothers, Ethan and Ben, hail from Hannibal and share many of the same interests. This joint venture into live theater has brought them together for a whole new experience. Here’s what they have to say about it…

“Ethan Fowler was born in the small town of Hannibal, NY to Emily and Matt Fowler. Ethan is fifteen years old. He has acted in two Oswego Players/TAYA plays, Fairytale Courtroom and Do You Read Me, as the Judge I.L. Hangum and Dr. Weaver respectively. Now he currently is working his hardest to make this next play Bad Auditions by Bad Actors the best play yet. In Bad Auditions, Ethan plays the roles of Max and Quint. So be sure to buy a ticket to this bad performance.”

“Hello, my name is Benjamin Fowler, and this is my second play with the Oswego Players, and I am very excited for it. I love to play video games with my friends when I have the time. I joined theater because I saw my brother enjoying being in a play and I it looked fun. I had a lot of fun in my first show, Do You Read Me so I’m going to have fun with this one!”

Ellie is also a veteran member of TAYA. She graces the stage this time in two funny roles and shares a few thoughts here…

“My name is Ellie Laird; I am in the 6th grade, and I am 11 years old. I have been acting for the past four years. I decided to try out for this production because it looked like fun, and I know and love the people in it. My roles in Bad Auditions by Bad Actors are Mellissa in the first act and Zepph in the second act. Outside of theatre my hobbies are horseback riding and drawing. Over the course of my acting career, I went from 7 lines to over 50 lines from Snow White and the Queen of Mean to Fairytale Courtroom.”

Show Dates: Oct. 22, 23, 29, 30 at 7:30 pm and Oct. 24, 31 at 2:00 pm

Tickets are: $15 Adults, $10 Students and Seniors

Box Office: 315-343-5138

Please indicate your vaccination status when making your reservations

Information: oswegoplayers.org

