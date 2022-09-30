Broadway Star, SUNY Oswego Alumnus Tamar Greene To Perform Oct. 17

OSWEGO – Tamar Greene, a 2009 SUNY Oswego alumnus who appears on Broadway as George Washington in the mega-hit musical “Hamilton,” will return for a concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

Part of the college’s Artswego Performing Arts Series, Greene’s performance is titled “per·cep·tion | p?r-`sep-sh?n: The ability to see, hear, or become aware of something through the senses.” Greene will offer an evening journey of the unexpected and eclectic sounds, rhythms, and tones of an opera, reggae, standards, R&B and hip hop musical fusion.

In 2018, the tenor was part of the First National Tour and North American premiere of “Love Never Dies,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s spellbinding sequel to “Phantom of the Opera.” As a proud first-generation American, born of Jamaican and British parents, he is a versatile artist whose musical passions mirror his eclectic background.

“As a kid from the Caribbean, I grew up knowing the struggle of an immigrant family and what it means to be part of America,” Greene told the Oswego alumni magazine. “All the while I was watching ‘Hamilton,’ I was thinking: This musical would show my family why I must do what I do.”

“Tamar’s voice is amazing — large, clear, expressive, musical and beautiful,” SUNY Oswego music professor Todd Graber told the alumni magazine. “Broadway will always have a place for ‘legit’ voices, and his is that! Honestly, I thought he’d have a good chance in opera, but it didn’t surprise me when he began getting cast in non-operatic shows.”

Tickets for the concert are free for SUNY Oswego students; $5 for other students; $15 faculty, staff and alumni; and $20 for the general public. To make reservations, visit tickets.oswego.edu or any campus box office.

The concert is presented in collaboration with the SUNY Oswego Music Department’s Ke-nekt’ Chamber Music Series.

Presenting to students

In addition, Greene and his wife Lindsey Roberts, who can be seen in the Broadway company of “The Phantom of the Opera,” will present a masterclass to SUNY Oswego vocal students at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Room 50 of Tyler Hall. The event is open to the public for viewing and will include time at the end for Q&A to Greene about his life and career. All are welcome.

Roberts made her Broadway National Tour debut in the Tony Award-winning musical “Memphis,” covering the starring role of Felicia Farrell. She went on to cover the role of Clara in the Broadway First National Tour of the Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” and was featured as the “Creole Love Call” singer on the NCL International Tour of “Broadway’s After Midnight.”

For more information about arts events at SUNY Oswego, visit oswego.edu/artswego.

