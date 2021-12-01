OSWEGO – Vegas is coming to Oswego. Curtis Manor of Oswego is presenting Multiple Award Winning Internationally Acclaimed Tribute Artists “A Time for Legends®” dinner and show or show only, featuring “Elvis,” “Elton” and “The Blues Brothers.”

An early bird “stocking stuffer” discount is available until December 25. One gift covers two holidays. Limited seating, gourmet meal, don’t miss this rare exciting event.

Tickets and info online at: https://atimeforlegends.ticketleap.com/a-time-for-legends-valentines-spectacular/

Each universally-renowned performer not only looks and sounds like the star they portray, they transform themselves through hours of practice at their craft. This is accomplished by using their own natural voices and every detail is taken into consideration from choreography, to hair, make-up and mannerisms.

With so many talented live tribute artists, A Time for Legends® offers the best in entertainment, bringing a show similar to the longest running Legends show in Las Vegas since 1983. Legends are subject to change per show.

This Vegas style Review presents as “The Blues Brothers,” Don Hayes as Elwood and Nick Ross as Jake. Crowd favorites include “Shake a Tail Feather,” “Sweet Home Chicago,” “Think,” and “Theme from Rawhide.” These celebrated notoriously famous, energetic brothers entertain with great energy and have a Blues Mobile.

“Elton John” is done to worldwide acclaim by American Elton Bill Connors. Song favorites often include “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Benny & the Jets,” “Crocodile Rock” and more. American Elton performs from Hawaii, to England, California to the east coast. Award winning with over 3,000 performances and featured on America’s Got Talent. Bill often takes crowd requests as well.

“Elvis” synonymous with Vegas, is Michael Paul Callahan, an internationally acclaimed Multiple Award Winning Tribute Artist and Hollywood movie actor. With a 400+ song list to choose from this Valentines show will highlight love songs from the album “Love Letters from Elvis,” plus crowd expected classics like “Suspicious Minds,” “American Trilogy,” “50’s Medley,” “Proud Mary,” “Sweet Caroline.” Michael Paul was chosen in 2020 as The Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) of the Year 2019 worldwide. He performs limited but special engagements as “Elvis,” reflecting the 50’s to 1974 years, while also acting in Hollywood movies that film in NY, recently in roles with stars like Jeff Goldblum, Adrian Brody and more.

