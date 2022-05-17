OSWEGO – On Friday, March 4 the Oswego Players put before a sold out crowd the play “Candy,” written by local author Sarah Galvin.

Sarah’s play had been chosen as the best entry in the 2021 Don McCann Memorial One-Act Playwriting Contest and for that distinction received a $250 first prize and given a live performance of her original piece at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre.

To create a fuller, more ‘Theatrical’ atmosphere for the occasion Playwriting Contest committee members Norman Berlin and Gina Mazzoli decided to put together a full evening of entertainment. In addition to the premiere of “Candy,” audience members also saw another One Act called “The Universal Language” by professional playwright David Ives, an audience-participation Improv workshop featuring a handful of local actors, then a Talk-Back session with the Sarah immediately afterwards. Plenty of free food and drink were also available during the evening, and the Oswego Players are excited to do it all again in 2022.

The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The contest is FREE and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego. Cash prizes will be awarded and the winning play may be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre in the Oswego Civic Arts Center in the coming year.

For a complete set of rules and guidelines contact the following email address: [email protected]

