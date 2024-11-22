OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall continues its Open Mic Friday series on December 6. Show begins at 7:00 PM; sign-ups at 6:30.

Guest Host, Marc Warner leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Doors open at 6:30 with sign-ups taking place then and throughout the evening, as space allows. Musicians typically play three songs each.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of all genres are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.

Marc Warner was born in Oswego and is believed to be the last person to have painted the ceiling in the Oswego Music Hall (a/k/a “The McCrobie Building”) in 1978 as a member of the Oswego County Summer Youth Employment Program. He went on to become the President of the Music Hall for two years of the 1990’s, and became “Oswego’s most slowly emerging artist” after self-proclaiming himself as such when he appeared at an “emerging artist” showcase while in his 40’s. He plays songs so obscure you’d swear they were originals, and one original song about smashing up an old house trailer. This is all true. Warner finds his own arrangements of lesser known songs of Singer/Songwriters; genres include Folk, Country and Rock. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.facebook.com/people/K-Marc-Warner/100011152337205/.

Scheduling guest hosts for Open Mic Fridays is Coordinator Bryan Dickenson. Open Mics are held on the Friday night prior to Saturday’s National Stage concert.

The following evening, December 7, The McKrells will appear on the Main Stage at 7:30pm. Somewhere tonight, across the country or across the sea, a singer, sitting on a stool on a pub’s corner stage, is belting out a Kevin McKrell song, and the crowd is singing along. McKrell pioneered American Celtic music beginning in 1979 with Donnybrook Fair. The original trio’s 1982 album, “Tunnel Tigers,” remains a landmark of the form, with its blend of Clancy Brothers swagger and upstate NY attitude. McKrell honed his powerful performance style further in the 80s with The Fabulous Newports, a rambunctious harmony group known as much for its antics, cut-up comedy and long list of eventual members as for its sweet singing. Visit https://themckrells.com/ or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4l8mE4N_BY&t=2s for further information and videos.

For a complete performance schedule including the National Stage and Open Mic Friday as well as ticket information, visit the website at https:// www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19West Bridge Street in Oswego.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage with light refreshments available. Cash or check only at the door.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers since its inception in 1977. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running thesound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/, the Facebook page, or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2024 Music Hall Events Calendar

Fall Season

National Stage 47th season

Dec. 7 The McKrells

Open Mic Friday

Dec. 6 Marc Warner

Guest Curator – Phase Zero (Holiday Rocking Relief)

Dec. 14 The Real News

