OSWEGO – Their conversation starts out with…”Life is like a circle.” Junior Turpin is the younger of the Turpin boys. Poor Junior just doesn’t seem to be able to get a break with his business schemes and is in constant “hot water” with his wife Suzanne because of it.

When his cousin Royce comes to help out the family, the two guys re-connect one hot and humid southern night on the front porch of the family home. Royce and Junior have a heartfelt conversation about life, family, and love. And just when Royce thinks he has captured Junior’s attention, the conversation meanders off in a very strange direction. And that is when the fun begins.

Matt Fleming and Joshua DeLorenzo who play cousins Royce and Junior in “Dearly Departed” can hardly keep a straight face themselves as the dialogue takes them in all kinds of funny directions. And this is one of many fun filled scenes the audience will enjoy while watching the Turpin family come together in the Frances Marion Brown Theater.

Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oswego Players’ box office at 315-343-5138. Adult tickets are $15, Senior and Student $10. Show dates include: August 6,7,13,14 at 7:30 pm and August 8, 15 at 2 pm.

What better way to spend some summer fun with family and friends as the Players open their 83rd season at the Civic Center, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr. For more information, log onto the OP website: oswegoplayers.org

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...