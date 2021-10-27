OSWEGO – Sometimes few words speak volumes. This was the case with Ash Izyk and Kira Donoghue when they were asked to write a bio about their experiences with theater. And while neither knew it at the time, their sentiments are expressed right here in this article about the play they are performing in titled, “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors.”

The Theater Arts Youth Academy closes out its run of this funny comedy this weekend with performances scheduled October 29, 30 at 7:30 p.m. and October 31 at 2 p.m.

Both new actors to the Oswego Players, are enjoying the comradery of making new friends, developing new skills, and just having a good time pretending. And after all, isn’t that what theater is all about.

Kira Donoghue attends Oswego High School and writes… “Hi, my name is Kira Donoghue, I attend Oswego High School. I am in the 9th grade. This is my second play. This is my first play with the Oswego Players. I enjoy music, girl scouts and I love to babysit. I am meeting a lot of new people and I am enjoying acting. I come from a large family and love all our pets! I hope you enjoy my performance as Catherine.”

Ash Izyk, a Sophomore at OHS. writes…” Hi, my name is Ash. I am a sophomore at the Oswego High School. This is my first play with the Oswego Players. I have prior theater experience working on the Tech Crew at the High School. This is my first time acting on stage. My other hobbies and interests include tattooing, piercing, staking, and collecting bones and rocks.”

They both invite you to attend one of these final performances in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Art Center, 30 Donahue Dr. It’s a fund night out and reservations are easily booked by calling the box office at 315-343-5138.

