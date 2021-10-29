OSWEGO – The sounds of the Mambo Kings will continue SUNY Oswego’s Artswego Performing Arts Series with a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, November 12, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

Together since 1995, they have developed into Upstate New York’s foremost Latin jazz ensemble, and have rapidly earned a national reputation for their explosive blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and jazz improvisation.

Since their orchestral debut in 1997 with the Rochester Philharmonic and conductor Jeff Tyzik, Mambo Kings have appeared at the Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival and in pops concerts with orchestras in Baltimore, Vancouver, Detroit, Dallas, Naples (Florida) and Portland (Oregon), among many others, performing original compositions and arrangements by pianist Richard DeLaney.

As a quintet, Mambo Kings have appeared as featured soloists at the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Fest, the Music In The Mountains Festival in Colorado, the Lewiston Jazz Fest, and the Big Sky Arts Fest in Bozeman, Montana.

More recently, the 2019 season featured performances with the Alabama Symphony, a sold-out concert at the Grant Park Music Festival in Chicago and a show with the Des Moines Symphony. The band weathered the 2020-2021 season with online performances with the Austin, Buffalo and West Michigan Orchestras and a live performance with the Virginia Symphony to wrap up the year.

Mambo Kings released their third self-produced recording, “Nostalgia” in July 2008. “Nostalgia,” along with their previous releases — “Live!” (2005) and “Marinera” (2003) — continues to receive radio airplay throughout North America and Puerto Rico.

Tickets are free for SUNY Oswego students; $5 for non-SUNY Oswego students; $15 for SUNY Oswego faculty, staff and alumni; $20 for the general public and available at tickets.oswego.edu.

Per SUNY Oswego’s new spectator policy, those attending the event are required to be fully vaccinated or to have a recent negative COVID test. Read full policy for details.

