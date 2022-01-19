OSWEGO – It’s that time of year again! It’s cold, snowy, windy, and everybody in the Oswego area knows what that means: it’s almost time for the annual O.H.S. musical!

This year, music director Robert Dumas and stage director Eve Phillips felt that now more than ever, the community needed a real escape from both winter and COVID. How about a February weekend getaway to a fabulous Greek island in the sunshine? Pair that location with some of the most singable, danceable music ever produced and we have a winner.

This year’s production is “Mamma Mia!” the stage musical written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, the two male members of ABBA, and created entirely from the music of the beloved 70’s singing group. Although ABBA took a break from music in 1982 and didn’t come back from it until 40 years later, their music has never ceased to be popular. Who can resist singing along to “Take a Chance on Me,” “Does your Mother Know that You’re Out?” and, of course, “Mamma Mia”?

The cast includes: Sydny Frantz (Sophie Sheridan), Abby Smith (Ali), Cheyenna Gordon (Lisa), Sarah Westcott (Donna Sheridan), Wendy Thompson (Tanya), Brennah Jones (Rosie), Seth Pagliaroli (Sky), Nate Carr (Pepper), Ben Norton (Eddie), Liam Hinman (Harry Bright), Tristan Clark (Bill Austin), and Alix Pauldine (Sam Carmichael). Rounding out the ensemble as islanders and wedding guests, we have: Miles Bandla, Jillian Bell, Sophia, Aileigh Ray, Kaitlyn Freeth, Kendra Garvey, Chloe Helmer, Jaret Hoffman, Helena Holmes, Zach Kinney, Aurora Lawton, Jacquelyn Livingston, Brianna McLaughlin, Isaac McLaughlin, Sean Metcalf, Jasmine McCracken, Ashley Miceli, Logan Myhill, Katie Nettles, Mariah Pepper, Riley Pettit, Scott LaPage-Swindells and Jayden VanWormer.

The musical will be performed in the Robinson-Faust Theatre of the Performing Arts on February 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are reserved seating and are available by going to ohsboxoffice.ticketleap.com. Ticket costs are $10 to $15. If you have any questions, please call (315) 341-2270.

