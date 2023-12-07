Master of Horror Returns for the Holidays

FULTON – Get ready for a festive literary treat as the CNY Arts Center’s monthly writers’ meet-up, “Help Words Come Alive,” prepares to spread holiday cheer on Monday, December 11th, from 7 to 9 pm at the CNY Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga Street, Fulton, NY 13069. Following the success of their Halloween-themed event, the December session promises heartwarming and intriguing holiday tales.

Known as “Oswego’s Master of Ho-Ho-Horror,” Adam Sweeney returns for an encore performance after captivating audiences with hair-raising suspense in October. Sweeney is set to unveil his latest creation, “The Covenant,” a play exploring the unconventional dynamics of a family gathering on Christmas Eve, introducing a potential new member to the group. “How can a holiday about a stranger in a red suit that breaks into your house”, asks Sweeney, “be anything but scary?”

Adding to the festive lineup is Wayne Mosher, a familiar face at Help Words Come Alive. Mosher, who made his HWCA debut last April, is set to roll out his latest creation, “The Last Christmas Home, December 1941.” The play, set 82 years ago, features real characters acting in character on an imagined Christmas holiday, providing a unique glimpse into the past.

The event is scheduled for Monday, December 11th, from 7 to 9 pm at the CNY Community Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga Street, Fulton, NY 13069. The evening promises to be a celebration of creativity, with free admission for all attendees. Whether you’re a writer, actor, filmmaker, or simply an art lover looking to connect with fellow creatives, you’re encouraged to join this vibrant community event.

Mark your calendars for this festive edition of Help Words Come Alive and witness the magic of the season unfold through captivating holiday stories. It’s an evening that promises laughter, gasps, and the joy of community engagement in the world of storytelling.

