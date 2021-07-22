OSWEGO – One of the more unique characters you will meet in “Dearly Departed” is friend of the Turpin family, Nadine.

Nadine is a young woman with a healthy brood of youngsters, and a star studded outlook on life. Well, that’s how she would describe it anyway. Nadine shares her philosophy on love with her friend Lucille one late afternoon as the two women meet in the park. Lucille, the ever patient Turpin member, tries with all her might to remain calm, cool and collected during their conversation. But, Lucille finds it mighty difficult at times given some of Nadine’s ideas.

When Meghan Murtha read for the part of Nadine, it was an instantaneous and easy decision for director Paul McKinney.

“She just “nailed” the character on the first read,” he said. It’s no surprise, however. Megan comes from a great theater background as her mom, Beverly is a veteran of the Frances Marion Brown Theater Stage. Megan plays opposite Jennifer Waugh, in this scene as the two banter back and forth with great comedic timing. It’s a scene sure to please everyone who is in the audience when the play opens August 6 in the Civic Arts Center of Oswego. “Dearly Departed” is the season opener for the Oswego Players’ 83rd Anniversary.

Adult tickets are $15, Seniors and Students $10. Reservations can be made by calling the Oswego Players’ box office at 1-343-5138. Performances run August 6, 7 13, 14 at 7:30 pm and August 8, 15 at 2 pm. For more information, go to: oswegoplayers.org

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related