MEXICO, NY – The curtain will rise this weekend on the Mexico High School’s Drama Club’s production of “Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars” this weekend.

Dozens of students have been hard at work to stage the show, where Sherlock Holmes is missing and the streets of London are awash with crime. The show will play Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 with both shows beginning at 7 p.m. in the high school’s Avery Skinner Auditorium.

Tickets are $7 at the door or $5 pre-sale by contacting Director and Drama Club co-advisor Cassie Story via [email protected].

“Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars” is a play adapted by Eric Coble from the graphic novels by Tony Lee and Dan Boultwood.

Who will help find Sherlock? The Baker Street Irregulars—a gang of street kids hired by Sherlock himself to help solve cases. Now they must band together to prove not only that Sherlock is not dead but also to find the mayor’s missing daughter, untangle a murder mystery from their own past, and face the masked criminal mastermind behind it all—a bandit who just may be the brilliant evil Moriarty, the man who killed Sherlock himself! Can a group of orphans, pickpockets, inventors and artists rescue the people of London? The game is afoot!

The cast for the production includes Natalie Babcock (Mrs. Hudson), Tristan Breckenridge (Dr. Watson), Kieran Henderson (Wiggins), Abigayle Trani (Pockets), Kaden Perry (Chen), Robert Babcock (Tiny), Cali Hopp (Ash), Thi Amber Huynh (Eliza Mayhew), Zander Mason (Richard Mayhew), Brayden Scott (Peabody), Anna Fox (Inspector Lestrade), Mara Macomber (Morris Wiggins), Rosina Hawkins (Sherlock Holmes), Dominic Seymour (Moriarty), Analis Morales (Townspeople/Police), Amaya Monzano (Townspeople/Henchman), Alissa Wilson (Father), Hailey Lindsley (Mother), Kaleigh Hartle (Townspeople), Sarah Brooks (Henchman/Arthur), Schuyler Ives (Townspeople/Mayor’s daughter), Mikayla Towner (Police Officer) and Josie Metcalf (Henchman).

Karlie Miller is assisting backstage work as an extra hand, while the tech team is comprised of Aiden DeGroff, Dan Gagnier and MACS music department instructor Brian Carnes.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related