The first event is the Fall Down Festival Preview, curated by Daren Gauger and held on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.. It is a preview of his large scale outdoor festival which takes place the following weekend and will feature

the acoustic duo, Old Main, the Mustard Tigers Bluegrass Band and open with Duffy ’n’ Alliekatt.

The Mustard Tigers are a high energy bluegrass and country trio out of the Finger Lakes Region with influences that range from Bill Monroe, JD Crowe and the New South to Buck Owens and Willie Nelson.

The band prides itself on keeping the spirit of traditional bluegrass and country music alive in modern times, all while giving it a “New Grass” feel. Whether it is a traditional tune or original, the band is sure to get you up and moving. The band consists, of Brian Elam on guitar, Anson Stiles on bass, and Ricky Smith on mandolin. Tickets are $18 or $15 advance sale at River’s End Bookstore.

The following evening, on Saturday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m., Curator Jess Novak will open for Dueling Pianos featuring Ashley Cox and Amanda Rogers, two of CNY’s

most accomplished female singer/songwriter/pianists telling stories and songs from their souls and taking requests from the crowd.

Ashley Cox, known for her energetic and passionate performances has won Syracuse Area Music Awards for her

powerful original songs. Amanda Rogers has been called intimate, intense and expressive as she moves between genres, but never fails to bring raw emotion to her shows. The two will join on stage for an amazing and rare show. Tickets are $12 at the door.

This event will also serve as part of the F.I.R.E. Festival series, which spotlights women in Central New York. F.I.R.E. stands for Females. Inspire. Rock. Empower. and the cumulative festival will do just that when female songwriters, musicians, business owners, photographers, artists and more will all join their talents to fill the Music Hall with feminine power and talent on Sunday, October 16 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door. For more info:

Rounding out Guest Curator programming this fall will be the launch of a Jazz by the Lake series, curated by Dave Kasper. It will take place on Saturdays, Oct. 8 and Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Leading off in October will be Anthony Joseph and his Hot Jazz Cats followed by an Evening of Vocal Jazz featuring Nancy Kelly in November. Tickets are $18 or $15 advance sale at River’s End Bookstore.

The Guest Curator Series is coordinated by Mark Wahl, and singer/songwriter and former president of the Oswego Music Hall Luthier. Most, but not all.

Guest Curator events take place at the McCrobie venue, adjacent to Breitbeck Park overlooking Lake Ontario where the atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available but may be limited due to COVID precautions.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, State, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, we may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Please check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website at https:// www.oswegomusichall.org/, Facebook page, or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

The following is a lineup of the fall Guest Curator Series:

