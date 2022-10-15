OSWEGO – This November, the Oswego High School Drama Club proudly presents “Clue: On Stage” by Sandy Rusting and Johnathan Lynn.

This comedy whodunit will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!?? “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.??When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

The cast includes students in grades 9-12, featuring: Jake Barton, Jillian Bell, Nate Carr, Chloe Helmer, Liam Hinman, Jesse Lagoe-Beshures, Alex Lourcey, Basil Miller, Ben Norton, David Pearson, Cole Puckett, Haley Richmond, Wendy Thompson, and Sarah Westcott.

The show is directed by Joshua DeLorenzo and Assistant Student Director Cheyenna Gordon, with staging and technical direction by Stephen Braun and TJ Bandla.

All performances will be held in the Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd, Oswego, NY.

The performance dates are Thursday, November 10, and Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.?Entry is $12 for adults and $3 for students, presale tickets are available online at: ohsdrama.ticketleap.com/clue/?

