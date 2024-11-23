OSWEGO – The Oswego Music Hall is proud to welcome back The McKrells on Saturday, December 7. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Show begins at 7:30 PM; doors open at 7.

Somewhere tonight, across the country or across the sea, a singer, sitting on a stool on a pub’s corner stage, is belting out a Kevin McKrell song, and the crowd is singing along. McKrell pioneered American Celtic music beginning in 1979 with Donnybrook Fair. The original trio’s 1982 album, “Tunnel Tigers,” remains a landmark of the form, with its blend of Clancy Brothers swagger and upstate NY attitude. McKrell honed his powerful performance style further in the 80s with The Fabulous Newports, a rambunctious harmony group known as much for its antics, cut-up comedy and long list of eventual members as for its sweet singing.

In 1998, McKrell—who has three solo albums to his credit—formed a powerhouse band under his own name, merging the Irish sensibility of Donnybrook with a steely, world class bluegrass edge. The McKrells toured harder than Donnybrook, bringing its music, with McKrell’s lusty vocals supported by hot string band picking, to Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Folk, Irish and Bluegrass festivals and concert venues around the country.

Offstage, McKrell, is a respected painter, with his work hanging in many of the halls he’s haunted, here and in Ireland, Scotland and Italy. He is best known, though, for his indelible songs—classics like “Home In Donegal,” “ You and Me”, “I Miss the Rain” and the eternal “All of The Hard Days Are Gone”—which, in addition to the raft of pub singers mentioned afore, have been sung and recorded by artists like The Kingston Trio, Bob Shane, Hair of the Dog, Wood’s Tea Company, Get Up Jack, from Ireland The Furey Brothers, Seamus Kennedy, The Druids, The Dublin City Ramblers from Scotland North Sea Gas, from Australia Pat McKernan. Visit https://themckrells.com/ for further information or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4l8mE4N_BY&t=2s for a video.

Shows start at 7:30 PM and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Tickets are on sale online now at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ ($17-$22), or at the rivers end Bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego, although you may be able to get tickets at the door if it is not sold out. The community is encouraged to buy tickets early to ensure a seat as The McKrells are a crowd favorite.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $17 to $30 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore. Tickets are cash or check only at the door.

The final show for 2024 is a Holiday Rocking Relief with The Real News performing. This evening of fun will be held on December 14 starting at 7 PM. Door prizes and raffles will be held throughout the two-hour event.

The Real News is Rochester’s premier high energy rock and cover band. It is comprised of music industry veterans; with them playing, there’s not a chance the crowd will stop dancing! From Los Angeles, to Florida, to NYC and beyond, The Real News has been spreading their musical “message” to satisfied crowds for years. “The Real News band’s energy matched the afternoon’s bright sunshine at Jackson Square”, Batavia Daily.

This event is being held to raise money for Phase Zero which is a new nonprofit organization started in 2024 to find better ways of dealing with the refugee crisis. In a world where over 117 million people are refugees, better ways must be found! This enjoyable family-friendly night will help to do that. Visit https://www.phazezeroharbor.com/ or email [email protected] for further information.

The Holiday Rocking Relief event, curated by Phase Zero, Inc. is made possible through the Music Hall’s Guest Curator program whereby new programs are introduced outside the regular concert series representing demographics and artistic genre not typical in Music Hall programming.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available at reasonable prices.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers since its inception in 1977. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from event support to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/, on Facebook and Instagram, or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2024 Music Hall Events Calendar

Fall Season

National Stage 47th season

Dec. 7 The McKrells

Guest Curator – Phase Zero (Holiday Rocking Relief)

Dec. 14 The Real News

