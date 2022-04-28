OSWEGO —Vance Gilbert, with Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers opening, will perform on the Main Stage at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, May 7.

Can something be wry, aching, hysterical, evocative, provocative, fun, beautifully sung, and consummately played all at once? That would be Vance Gilbert.

Vance truly happens live. In fact, he developed his reputation with his jaw-dropping, funny, devastating, and gorgeous live performances. Arlo Guthrie, Anita Baker, the late George Carlin have all requested Vance to be added to their bills. He exploded onto the scene in the early 90’s, with buzz spreading quickly. After opening Shawn Colvin’s 1992 Fat City tour, he took much of America by storm and by surprise.

“With the voice of an angel, the wit of a devil, and the guitar playing of a god, it was enough to earn him that rarity: an encore for an opener,” wrote the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in its review of a show.

Over the course of his career, he’s carved out a singular niche with songs that have resonated with his fans and drawn in new listeners. His classic compositions — “Old White Men,” “Charlene” and “Unfamiliar Moon,” “Goodbye Pluto,” and “Waiting for Gilligan” — are emotive and profound, offering certain truths in ways that make a meaningful impact in the most enduring and evocative ways. Please visit https://vancegilbert.com/ for further information.

Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers has combined his twin passions for words and music into a multifaceted career as a musician, author, and teacher. A grand prize winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, he plays kinetic folk rock, combining vivid imagery and storytelling with masterful band-in-a-box guitar playing. His music has racked up numerous honors in recent years, including a Sammy Award for Best Americana, an Emerging Artist showcase at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, and a video session on Folk Alley.

“JPR may be the quintessential acoustic singer-songwriter,” as NYS Music put it, “but he colors with a full palette of folk, rock, blues, and soul.”

Please visit https://www.jeffreypepperrodgers.com/ for further information.

Shows start at 7:30 PM and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Open Mic Friday with guest host Rich Hart leads off the weekend on May 7. The evening begins at 7:00 pm followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 pm. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held on May 21. Admission is by donation.

The season continues May 13 when The Hook Songwriter Series featuring Jess Novak, Angela Russell, and Emalee Herrington. Three songwriters, one stage, one love. The season finale featuring The Sea the Sea with the Emerging Artist Showcase is on May 21.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, State, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, we may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Please check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

Spring 2022

Saturday National Stage Shows Friday Shows

April 30 Guest Curator Earth Day event

May 7 Vance Gilbert/Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers Opens May 6 Open Mic hosted by Rich Hart

May 13 Hook w/Jess Novak, Angela Russell, Emalee Herrington

21 Finale – The Sea the Sea

w/Emerging Artist Showcase

