OSWEGO – In March of 2020, the Oswego Players was only a few weeks from opening their production of the comedy, “Dearly Departed.” Then the pandemic hit, the lights went out and the theater had to close its doors. The cast and crew were disappointed, but vowed they would keep their spirits high, stay in touch, and come back together as soon as possible.

A few months went by, and then a second blow was leveled when they received word that fellow cast member, Patrick Carman, had died. Patrick was a veteran of the Frances Marion Brown Theater and a favorite of the CNY theater community.

Patrick loved live theater and his joy and laughter bubbled over with everyone he met. To honor his memory, the Patrick Carman Joyful Heart Scholarship program was created by the Oswego Players, Inc.. Each year a deserving middle school and high school student from around CNY will be awarded this scholarship in Patrick’s name.

As the months passed, the cast of “Dearly Departed” stayed in touch, met on occasion via Zoom and posted messages on Facebook. They remained focused on resurrecting their show and somehow honoring their fellow colleague Patrick, who was to have played a pivotal character in the play.

This spring, when it became possible to start production again, the cast decided to dedicate the entire production of “Dearly Departed” in honor of Patrick. It will begin with a special invitational reception and production on August 4th to commemorate the Oswego Players 83rd season of community theater in Oswego and to celebrate the life, love, and laughter of Patrick Carman.

“Dearly Departed” opens to the public August 6th at 7:30 pm in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Center of Oswego and runs August 7, 13, 14 at 7:30 pm and August 8, 15 at 2 pm. Tickets are $15 Adults, $10 Seniors and Students. Reservation may be made by calling the Oswego Players box office at 315-343-5138. For more information, log on to: oswegoplayers.org

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related