OSWEGO – Have you ever loved someone who touched every part of your life? Have you ever loved someone across time and distance? Share the story of Melissa and Andy as they share their love through the power of the pen.

The Oswego Players is very proud to be partnering with Window Sills Productions from Cortland, New York, for a one day, two performance production of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney. Based in Cortland, Window Sills Productions is honored to offer these performances as a gift to the Oswego Players as an encouragement as the theatre continues to emerge from the pandemic.

Love Letters is a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. The two- act play is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences.

As Melissa and Andy read the letters aloud, what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is written down.

Longtime Window Sills’ colleagues and friends, Nancy Kane and Jack Carr take on the roles of Melissa and Andy for this special two performance production in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center in Oswego.

These fine actors grace the stage November 13 at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students and are available by calling the Oswego Players’ box office at 315-343-5138.

