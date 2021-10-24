OSWEGO – Four years ago, the Oswego Players decided to extend their programming options for students wanting to dabble in live theater production.

Player’s member Anne Raynor had provided a wonderfully popular summer weeklong workshop and production for the Players for many years and because of its popularity and impact, it was felt that a yearlong program could be made available for more participants and more activities. Thus, the Oswego Players Theater Arts Youth Academy was formed in 2018.

Since then, the stage has been busy with all kinds of week-end workshops, rehearsals, and full-blown plays like Bad Auditions by Bad Actors. A number of these youngsters have matured and moved onto the Oswego Players’, mainstage for their regular season shows as well.

It’s no surprise that Kat Winchek and Caylyn Salmonsen have multiple parts in TAYA’s latest production. Kat will be graduating at the end of this school year and moving on to her next adventure, while Caylyn is just beginning her high school journey. They are two wonderful actresses and shared their thoughts so beautifully:

“My Name is Kat Winchek. I am 17 years old, and I am a Senior at the Oswego Hight School. I’ve lived in Oswego, NY all my life. When I was younger, I came to the Oswego Players Theater and told myself I was going to be in one of these plays someday, and here I am! I love acting, I think it is so much fun, so when I got an email from Mr. Berlin, saying he was holding auditions, I was like, I am in. I never usually get to do things like this because I play three sports, soccer, hockey, and Lacrosse. It’s still difficult juggling soccer, schoolwork and play rehearsals but the Oswego Players were willing to work with me, as I try to make every rehearsal I can. This is going to be a really fun play.”

“Hi! My name is Caylyn Salmonsen. I am 13 years old and a freshman at the Oswego High School. I am a big animal lover and I love to travel. I have been performing with the Oswego Players for five years now. I got involved in theater through Ann Raynor who held a theater camp one summer and I really enjoyed it. This is my sixth production with the players including The Nutcracker, Snow White and the Queen of Mean, Annie Get Your Gun, Fairytale Courtroom and now Bad Auditions for Bad Actors. I was also in a CNY Arts production of I Never Saw Another Butterfly. Over this past summer, I worked my first tech job at the Players, as the prop master for Dearly Departed. I really enjoyed getting to work backstage and learning a different aspect of being in the theater. I have made a lot of new friends here and am looking forward to more productions with the Oswego Players and the Oswego High School Drama Club.”

Bad Auditions by Bad Actors runs October 22, 23, 24 and 29, 30, 31 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, 30 Donahue Drive, Oswego. Friday and Saturday performance start at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees begin at 2:00 pm. Tickets are on sale by calling the Oswego Players box office at 315-343-5138. For more information log onto: oswegoplayers.org

