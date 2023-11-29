Riverside Artisans Welcomes New Member, Erin Domicolo

Oswego, NY — The Riverside Artisans co-operative welcomes new member Erin Domicolo to its shop and gallery in downtown Oswego. Erin is an Oswego native and returns to the city after more than 20 years away, most of which she spent in Timmins, Ontario.

A self-taught artist, Erin paints in oil and draws striking graphite pencil illustrations. Her work at the Riverside Artisans includes oil paintings and prints of local buildings and landscapes, as well as whimsical retro-style drawings of movie stars and famous movie scenes. She has also contributed hand-painted glass and wooden Christmas ornaments to the shop’s tree, which features handmade ornaments from several artists.

According to Erin, “I like to challenge myself, so I’m always working to refine my techniques and work in other media that are new to me.” Stop at Riverside Artisans to see her work on display at the Riverside Artisans co-operative’s shop at 191 W First St in downtown Oswego. The shop is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 3 pm on Sundays.

Riverside Artisans cooperative in Oswego offers a wide range of professional fine art and crafts, all created by talented artists who live in and around Oswego. It also presents frequent art parties in which participants are guided by our experts through creation of their own works of art.

As an art cooperative, the shop is owned and staffed by the artists themselves. It provides a greatly needed venue for original works of art, as well as an opportunity for shoppers to meet the artists who create them. From original paintings and handcrafted woodwork, to fused glass and hand-made jewelry, Riverside Artisans is the premier destination to look for that unique gift for yourself or for that special someone.

More than 20 members contribute diverse works of art and original hand-made crafts, providing a unique shopping experience. Riverside Artisans is proud to be part of the resurgence of energetic and vital downtown Oswego. We encourage leisurely browsing throughout the store so our visitors can enjoy the art and meet the artists. The quality, selection and affordability of the original art that is produced by our own neighbors is impressive.

