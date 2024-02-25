SUNY OSWEGO – The San Jose Taiko Conservatory will present a high-energy performance of traditional Japanese drumming at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, in SUNY Oswego’s Waterman Theatre.

Presented by SUNY Oswego’s ARTSwego program, the evening features a world-class ensemble that performs extensively both nationally and internationally, reaching more than 75,000 audience members each year.

San Jose Taiko is committed to advancing the taiko art form by increasing the general public’s knowledge of taiko and its root culture and developing the depth and breadth of skills within the ever-expanding taiko community. Inspired by traditional Japanese drumming, company performers express the beauty of the human spirit through the voice of the taiko, creating a vibrant, contemporary art form as they strive to connect people through cultural understanding, creative expression and rhythmic heartbeat.

San Jose Taiko’s dedication to the development of the taiko art form is evident not only through performances but also in its diverse educational programs. The San Jose Taiko Conservatory includes such programs as highly acclaimed tour residencies, school outreach events and the Junior Taiko program.

While in Oswego, San Jose Taiko will do a workshop with SUNY Oswego’s Jazz Ensemble, a presentation/lecture for a “Modern Japan” course and a matinee performance for the Oswego City School District. In addition, the group will present a community workshop at the Children’s Museum of Oswego at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4 (visit cmoo.org for details).

Tickets to the Waterman Theatre performance on March 6 are available from any campus box office or online via tickets.oswego.edu. Tickets are free for SUNY Oswego students; $5 for non-SUNY Oswego students; $15 for faculty, staff and alumni; and $20 for the general public.

For more information on performing and visual arts events on the SUNY Oswego campus, visit the ARTSwego website.

