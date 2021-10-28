OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall continues its 2021-22 season featuring The Honey Dewdrops with opener Gina Holsopple on Saturday, November 6.

The Honey Dewdrops— Laura Wortman & Kagey Parrish— have long felt the push and pull between their original roots in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and their current home in Baltimore, Maryland. It is in the sound of their harmony-soaked songs, blended with the tones of guitar, banjo, and mandolin and also in the group’s songwriting, which reflects the beautiful and hard realities of today.

The Honey Dewdrops have toured internationally since 2009, on stages as diverse as A Prairie Home Companion, Celtic Connections (Scotland) and the Bluegrass Jamboree (Germany). “Gorgeous harmonies, thrilling arrangements, and some remarkably insightful, honest writing” —Sing Out! Magazine. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.thehoneydewdrops.com/ or https://m.facebook.com/thehoneydewdrops/.

Opening for The Honey Dewdrops will be local singer-songwriter and music entrepreneur, Gina Holsopple. Holsopple’s clear vocals and down-home sound have become a favorite for fans in her hometown and from afar— New York to Minnesota and Chicago to Baltimore. Gina owns the Gina Marie Music Studio in Oswego and specializes in teaching young musicians on guitar and keyboard. For further info visit: https://www.facebook.com/gina.marie.holsopple.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Open Mic Friday leads off the weekend on November 5, with Guest Host, Paul Davie who in 2001 formed a Beatles/British Invasion act, THE FAB FIVE with 4 other local all-star musicians known for their passion towards the band that changed the world on CBS-TV’s Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964. Further info may be found at: https://www.pauldaviemusic.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/PaulDavieMusic. The evening begins at 7 p.m. followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.

The season continues on November 20 when an Americian Celtic favorite, The McKrells will perform. The McKrells have toured with Kevin McKrell’s lusty vocals supported by hot string band picking, to Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Folk, Irish and Bluegrass festivals and concert venues around the country. Further information and videos are found at: http://www.kmckrell.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/mckrellsmusic/.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2021-22 Music Hall Events Calendar

Fall 2021 National Stage 44th season begins

Sept. 11 Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’

Oct. 2 Mike Powell

23 Nancy Kelly

Nov. 6 The Honey Dewdrops

20 The McKrells

Dec. 4 Windborne

Winter/Spring 2022

Jan. 15 Peter Mulvey

29 Driftwood

Feb. 12 Ruddy Well Band

26 Jamcrackers

Mar. 12 Mad Agnes

26 Ceili Rain

April 9 The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens

23 Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio

May 7 Bill Staines

21 Finale – The Sea the Sea w/Emerging Artist Showcase

