The Rough & Tumble Perform at Oswego Music Hall Dec. 2

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Music Hall continues its fall season with The Rough & Tumble and show opener Mark Wahl on Saturday, Dec. 2. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego.

Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler form the dynamic duo of The Rough & Tumble. Together, they have been captivating audiences with their unique blend of dumpster-folk and thrift store-Americana for over a decade. Pennsylvania-born Graham and Central California’s Tyler have a knack for weaving together elements of joy, sorrow, comedy and drama in their music, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Now, in 2023, the band is set to release “Only This Far,” a 12-song collection drawing from the highs and lows of their lived experiences over the years. With a smorgasbord of eclectic instruments and a stunning blend of harmonious vocals, the band has crafted a work of profound emotional depth with this new album. The songs are a symphony of raw unbridled emotion, weaving together tales of love, loss and longing with a deft touch that could only be crafted by these two songwriters who have quite literally lived on the road for the better part of a decade. It’s a true testament to the band’s unwavering dedication to their craft.

Standout track “Ain’t That the Way” is a shining anthem of perseverance; a rousing call to action for those who have been told their best isn’t good enough. With its powerful gang vocals and uplifting message, this song is a triumph of the human spirit, a celebration of the resilience and determination that lies within us all.

On the other side of the coin, “God of War,” a semi-autobiographical sketch by Graham, delves adeptly into heavier subject matter. It’s a searing exploration into the complexities of identity, a stark and unflinching look at the dark underbelly of modern American culture. With its haunting lyrics and evocative soundscape, the song paints a vivid portrait of a nation at war with itself, grappling with the legacy of its past and the weight of its responsibilities. The band’s ability to seamlessly navigate the contrasts between bold, unflinching balladry and sunny-day sing-alongs makes “Only This Far” a truly enriching listen.

Find The Rough & Tumble on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/theroughandtumble .

Opening act Mark Wahl is a singer-songwriter, guitarist and luthier. He has been around the local acoustic music scene for decades and is known by many as the former director of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts, now known as the Oswego Music Hall. A graduate of the State University of New York College at Oswego, Mark retired from his business in design and general contracting to direct his full energies to his music, the Oswego Music Hall and his lutherie shop where he produces and repairs fine acoustic instruments.

Mark’s songs are often poignant vignettes with powerful use of metaphor and simple, compelling melodies. Mark’s 2018 CD release “Circadia” was nominated for best album in the “Americana” category of the Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYs). Mark’s popular 2013 CD “Everything Returns” was recorded with his trio “Canvas Moon.” For more information, visit https://www.markwahlguitars.com/music.

The next main stage event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 13 with the Adam Ezra Group. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., with a meet and greet reception at 6:30 p.m. The Oswego Music Hall’s winter/spring season includes Mile Twelve on Jan. 27, Driftwood on Feb. 10, Vance Gilbert on Feb. 24, Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen on March 9, Shawna Caspi and Rachael Kilgour on March 23, Big Sky Quartet on April 13, Livingston Taylor on April 27 and Sam Robbins in the season finale on May 11.

Ticket prices range from $18 to $23. Admission is half-price for children aged 6 to 16 and free for those aged 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at any concert, online at www.oswegomusichall.org or at the river’s end bookstore,19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

Oswego Music Hall shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Located in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, the venue is wheelchair accessible. The building is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks, from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

The Oswego Music Hall pays close attention to federal, state and local COVID-19 guidelines to do what’s best for performers and patrons – being mindful of everyone’s safety and enjoyment of the show. Should conditions warrant, safeguards may be reinstated without notice. Please check www.oswegomusichall.org for updated information.

For performance schedules, ticket details or other information about the Oswego Music Hall, go to go to www.oswegomusichall.org, email [email protected], or find it online on Facebook and Instagram.

Oswego Music Hall concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

