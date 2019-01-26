Erin Chambers Named to Cedarville University’s Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE, OHIO — Cedarville University student Erin Chambers of Fulton, whose major is Nursing, was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for Fall 2018.

This recognition required Chambers to maintain a 3.5 GPA for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings.

For more information about the university, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...