Fairgrieve Collects Funds For Local Animal Rescue

Fairgreive Elementary students have learned throughout the 2018-2019 school year how to be respectful, responsible and problem-solvers and that is exactly what they have done for local animals in need.

Both students and teachers recently had the opportunity to bring in monetary donations to Paws Across Oswego County, a local animal rescue, as one of four community service projects the school offers each year.

Principal Jean Sampsell reminded students with any coin or dollar bill children and adults bring in, the collective amount will assist the organization in helping more dogs and cats.

Some dog food and treats had already been collected ahead of a visit from the organization during a recent Morning Express program.

“We wanted to say thank you so much for donating food to Paws Across Oswego County,” said Heather Axtell, PAOC volunteer. “Some people might not be able to get food for dogs and cats so that’s where your help comes in.”

Monetary donations could also help cove the cost of medical care or other animal needs.

