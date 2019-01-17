Fairgrieve Students On A Roll For Making Progress

Several Fairgrieve Elementary School students were recently honored because they have worked hard toward achieving academic, behavioral or social goals throughout the month of January thus far.

Honorees in the front row, from left, include: Dalilah Vasquez, Madelyn Vant, Yamileth Ramirez-Vasquez, Raymond Hager, Leahh Burgess, Rosalea Brais, Tristan DeMunn and Riot Casler.

In the middle row, from left, are: Alyvia LaPage, Alexzander Gillette, Cayden Meeker, Alina Smale, Elizabeth Woods, Kaylee Halstead and Sophia Alvarado.

In back, from left, are: Hayden Carvey, Liam Crandall, Aeris Schneider, Hannah Bell, Michael VanDeLinder and Tina Teeter. Absent from the photo are: Faith Breitbeck, Mira Jordal and John Vincent. For their efforts, each student received a “brag tag” to add to their collection.

