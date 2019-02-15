Fairley’s ‘Pokémon Book Blasters’ Advance In Battle Of Books

A 16-question reading recollection challenge was decided by one answer during Fairley Elementary School’s Battle of the Books.

Three teams competed against one another as they tested their ability to recall specific details from a selection of 10 books they had read since the beginning of the school year.

The questions asked about plot lines, characters, themes and more, and prompted participants to identify the title and author of the book in question.

Teams earned 8 points for correctly naming both the title and the author, while partial credit was given for the correct title only.

For Landon Gibson, Ben Fowler and Ben Hess, of the Pokémon Book Blasters, their 104 points was enough to edge out the Hybrid Readers (Addison Holden, Cecelia Stone and Kiesha Vogelsang) and the Reading Rapadash Warriors (Olivia Proulx, Rocco Cianfarano and Alanis Arnold).

Each participant earned a certificate of completion, and the winners will advance to the countywide Battle of the Books set for March 12 in Sandy Creek.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...