Fishing Museum Announces Fall Hours

PULASKI – The Salmon River International Sport Fishing Museum is open weekends from mid-September through Oct. 29.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The museum is also open by appointment and is available for birthday parties and group tours.

Located at 3044 State Route 13, the museum contains a large collection of rods, lures, reels, hooks and spears, with collections from several manufacturers of fishing tackle.

New this fall are six interactive displays with presentations of fishing history, rod making, the history of the museum, history of the B.F. Gladding Corp. and other fishing-related topics, made possible by a grant from the Pulaski Community Foundation.

For information call 315-374-2997, email [email protected], or visit www.pulaskifishingmuseum.org.

