Fishing Reports for August 30, 2018

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Lake Ontario report:

The wind has been an issue at times again this week. Yesterday’s cold front has brought in some refreshing cooler temperatures. Remember the Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) derby ends at 1 pm on Monday.

According to Capt. Andy Bliss of Chasin’ Tail Adventures:

The large staging kings have finally come home! Fishing remains incredible. Flasher/fly combos have started to take over as the presentation of choice. You can find fish from 100-600’; if you’re not catching…move!

Oswego River report:

The river flow has been between 3,000-4,000cfs for a few days. It did drop this morning to 2,290cfs. After very warm temperatures early this week, temperatures are in the 70s today. Anglers are finding bass, sheepshead and catfish with crayfish and nightcrawlers suggested bait. There has been no significant salmon activity reported as yet but the cooler temperatures may push a few our way.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Pulaski Area and Salmon River report:

Pulaski Area:

According to Woody’s Tackle:

The wind has again been an issue at times this week but the good fishing continues on the lake. Look for an active brown trout bite in 20-60 feet of water. Anglers are finding some salmon in 100+ feet of water with a good concentration still out in the 350-500 foot water depth. Flies/flashers, spoons, and cut bait are all working well.

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

A little over a dozen anglers fished the run yesterday, however reported no kings brought to hand. After a couple of days of decent activity, it was bound to slow down with the heat wave we have been experiencing again. Temperatures cooled down after the brief torrential downpour late Tuesday but not enough to bring fish in. The release at the dam will remain at 185 cfs until today at 9 p.m.; 350cfs from 9 p.m. today until 9 p.m. Friday; 750cfs from 9 p.m. tomorrow until 6 p.m. Sunday and then dropping back to 350cfs. Much cooler temperatures and a drop in humidity moved in with last night’s rain. With a mix of cooler night temperatures and a boost in water flow over the next couple of days, we may see some greater numbers begin to enter the system here.

Oneida Lake report:

Anglers are continuing to find some walleye in 10-30 feet of water with early and late in the day providing the best opportunity. Worm harnesses, jigs and blade baits are working well. Bass are active along the weed beds. Watch for bird activity and you will likely find some bass.

Sandy Pond report:

The pond is typically quiet this time of year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...