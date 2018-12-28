Fishing Reports for December 27, 2018

Oswego River report:

Although the water level was down under 13,000 cfs the end of last week, it increased on Saturday to just over 17,000 cfs. This afternoon it is flowing at 15,200 cfs.

According to Oz Angling Bait & Tackle:

Last week was a hit or miss week on the Oswego River. Early in the week the bite was pretty solid as anglers continued to find success catching browns, rainbows and a few walleyes on the lower east side behind the hotels using jigs or bottom bouncing egg sacs. The lower west side was also active casting lures. With the warmer temperatures the end of the week, things were lining up for a productive bite, however, anglers were reporting it was tough and many were working hard for a fish or two. Temperature increases this time of year that are significant and occur abruptly can sometimes leave the fish unsettled or unwilling to feed. Warmer temperatures are moving back in for Friday and Saturday and dropping into the 20s on Sunday.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

The fish weren’t as cooperative yesterday as one might have hoped after a day of no fishing pressure. Anglers we spoke with tried using everything in their tackle boxes but the fish were picky. One anger reported hooking into two fish but was not able to bring them to hand. Another angler fished the upper end of the run during the midday hours but had a tough time getting even a tug. The water temperature was 34F this morning and anglers reported it being fast and clear. Water flows are scheduled to remain at 750 cfs through midnight tonight.

Oneida Lake report:

There is not a lot to report from the lake. Temperatures are again predicted to hit near 50 degrees on Friday. Perhaps the new year will bring us some colder weather. For now safe ice formation is a ways off yet.

Sandy Pond report:

There has been no activity reported from the pond. There has not been a stretch of cold temperatures as yet for ice formation.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...