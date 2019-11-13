Fishing Reports for November 12, 2019

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Oswego River report:



According to Oz Angling Tackle:Despite the high water conditions on the Oswego River over the past few weeks, anglers are still catching kings, steelhead, and brown trout on a daily basis. In fact, the trout and salmon become more predictable when the water is high on the river because the fish get pushed up along the banks where there is slow enough water they can hold in. Egg sacs and beads under a float are producing a lot of trout right now in the upper half of the river because there are still king salmon spawning. Marabou jigs are starting to produce some trout also, but eggs remain the hot ticket until the kings and browns are finished spawning. Besides fishing the upper half of the river (Utica Bridge to the Varick Dam)for trout and salmon right now, the lower half of the river (Utica Bridge to the mouth) is underutilized for how many fish can hold there. Downstream of the Rte. 104 bridge on both sides of the river can be very good fishing when the water is high for trout from now through the spring. In addition to using egg sacs or beads, anglers do well with stickbaits, lipless cranks, swimbaits, and hair jigs in the lower section of the river. The flow is currently 12,900 cfs.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Steelhead were found throughout the run today with plenty of fresh, feisty fish being reported. A couple of regular anglers reported hooking into double digits of fish, and one first timer landed his first steelhead! Other reports varied and some anglers had trouble getting a fish on the line. Beads and egg sacs proved successful and a variety of colors were reported. Water flows bumped to 750 cfs at the dam and 1,040 cfs at Pineville.

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop and Motel:

The upper end of the river between Altmar and Pineville has been getting the most fishing pressure on a daily basis but anglers have been getting into fresh chrome that came in with the higher water. The water level was down over the weekend and the lower end of the river saw increased fishing pressure and was also producing fresh chrome. Mid river was a good choice for anglers who were willing to walk and looking for some solitude. Anglers who were fly fishing had the most success dead drifting or indicator fishing with single egg patterns. For those anglers who are bottom bouncing with spinning gear or float fishing, blue, pink and chartreuse egg sacs, trout beads and pink worms have all produced results.

Oneida Lake report:

There is not much new to report from the lake. Anglers are still finding a night bite casting stickbaits from shore just before and after dark.

Sandy Pond report:

No new report.

