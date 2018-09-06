Fishing Reports for September 4, 2018

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Lake Ontario report:

The weather overall cooperated for some good lake fishing over the holiday weekend. We have one more hot, humid day and then a cold front will bring some more seasonable temperatures and cooler nights. Staging kings have provided plenty of action for anglers. Look in 100-600 feet of water with flasher/fly combinations the bait of choice.

Oswego River report:

The river is flowing at 2,740cfs this afternoon. There has been no significant push of salmon into the river as yet but anglers have found a few at the dam. From the wall anglers are finding channel cats, sheepshead, smallmouth bass and walleye using live bait.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Pulaski Area and Salmon River report:

Pulaski Area:

According to Woody’s Tackle:

The lake fishing remains very good. Anglers are finding limit catches of salmon in 300-500 feet of water with some activity in 100+ feet. Flies/flashers, spoons and cut bait are all working well. Brown trout remain active in 20-60 feet of water.

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

With the very warm temperatures over the weekend, the action was slow. Only a handful of salmon were brought to hand on Sunday. Yesterday about half of the anglers got into a salmon or two and the consensus was fair fish movement until 9:30 a.m. – “ones, twos, a trickle”. This is a typical early Fall pattern with salmon hunkered down for the afternoon. Again, typically fish movement begins again around 4 p.m. and slopes upwards until last light with corresponding angler success. I like to fish the last hour with Little Cleo spoons (3/4 ounce chrome/blue) or Flatfish / Kwikfish about 4″ (chrome with pink spots) drifted and worked through holes for some truly spectacular strikes.

Oneida Lake report:

Anglers are continuing to find some walleye in 10-30 feet of water with early and late in the day providing the best opportunity. Worm harnesses, jigs and blade baits are working well. Bass are active along the weed beds. Watch for bird activity and you will likely find some bass.

Sandy Pond report:

The pond is typically quiet this time of year.

