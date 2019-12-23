Fitzhugh Park Elementary students advance to OCSD March spelling bee

December 23, 2019 Contributor

After 10 rounds of simple-to-tricky words, Fitzhugh Park Elementary student Evan Gessner was named the school spelling bee champion.

FPS’ top three spellers have advanced to the Oswego City School District in March.

He will be joined in March at the Oswego City School District spelling bee by FPS peers Jude Johnson and Josie France who received second- and third-place, respectively.

Gessner received a first-place finish after he correctly spelled the word ‘multiplication.’

Nearly 30 students participated in the school-wide spelling bee after they took a spelling test and were subsequently selected for the honor.

At the conclusion of the bee, Principal Donna Simmons congratulated all participants for pursuing a goal outside of their regular classwork and she thanked the students for being brave enough to participate in the bee in front of their classmates.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*