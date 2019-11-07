Fitzhugh Second Graders Create Boo-tiful Collaborative Project

OSWEGO – Collaboration and creativity were the keys to success to a scary good time, in preparation of Monster Match videoconferences several elementary classrooms recently participated in throughout the Oswego City School District.

In Nicole Freebern’s classroom at Fitzhugh Park Elementary School, second-grade students had a blast brainstorming how they would form their monster, the actual creation of it and writing careful directions for their partner classroom in Spencerport to follow.

All the work was completed prior to the videoconference, which was used for both classes to show off their monster work.

Students from both classes took turns complimenting, comparing and contrasting one another’s monster.

Those conversations sparked what each class could have done to improve their directions, writing and following directions, among other tasks, to make even better monster match-ups.

Freebern said the whole process helped her students review and edit their work, just as they do with daily writing exercises.

Following the monster excitement, both classes took turns asking questions about their schools and communities, all of which are a part of academic units in the second grade curriculum are.

Monster Match videoconferences are distance learning projects facilitated by the New York State Distance Learning Consortium members.

