Fort Ontario Celebrates National Wreaths Across America Day

OSWEGO – Wreaths Across America, a national non-profit organization, recently announced that Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego, will join them in support of their mission to remember, honor and teach for Wreaths Across America Day.

This is the second year that the fort’s post cemetery is an official location for the nationwide event.

More than 1,600 locations across the country will participate in the ceremony which begins at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day. Without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.

This year, more than two million volunteers will come together at more than 1,600 locations to place wreaths for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Fort Ontario’s goals are to raise enough money to place 77 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country will never be forgotten, and bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

The ceremony for Wreaths Across America Day at Fort Ontario will take place inside the old stone fort at Fort Ontario State Historic Site.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.

To volunteer for Wreaths Across America or sponsor a wreath for the Fort Ontario Post Cemetery, go to https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/155232/Overview/?relatedId=0.

Follow Wreaths Across America on Facebook at http://Facebook.com/WAAHQ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/wreathsacross.

About Wreaths Across America:

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization’s mission of ‘Remember, Honor, Teach’ is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to volunteer, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

