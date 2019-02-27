Foster Funeral Home Acquired By Rollings Funeral Service

FULTON – Foster Funeral Home, with locations in Fulton and Hannibal, has been acquired by Rollings Funeral Service of Peachtree City, Georgia, it was announced by Cassandra Nelson, Foster Funeral Home manager.

The acquisition became effective February 8.

“As we celebrate our 100th year, we remain an independently owned and operated business,” Nelson said. “Paul Foster continues working with the business as a consultant, and all other professional directors and staff have been retained. There’s always a licensed funeral director available to respond to a family’s needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We will continue to operate as Foster Funeral Home and offer all the services and support in Fulton, Hannibal and central New York that families have depended on for a century.”

Greg Rollings, RFS president and CEO, and his wife, Debbie, secretary treasurer, head the company, which operates funeral homes in 35 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York.

The New York locations, in addition to Foster Funeral Home, are Allen Memorial Home, Endicott; and Olthof Funeral Home, Elmira.

“When Debbie and I were considering this acquisition, we both admired and respected the longstanding tradition of quality service and family support that Foster Funeral Home has provided to Central New York, starting with his grandfather, Rudolph P. Foster, in 1919, and continuing with his father, Clifford C. Foster,” Greg said. “During his tenure, Paul ensured that this business flourished, while keeping the small-town attention and caring that people have come to expect for three generations. We are proud to continue to offer the personal care and quality service that Paul and his family established.”

Greg Rollings has been a licensed Funeral Director since 1984 and founded RFS in 2001.

According to its website (rollingsfuneralservice.com): “Each funeral home is still operated on a local level, but managers work directly with the Rollings family to develop budgets, set up advertising and PR, determine pricing and establish proper Human Resources practices. ‘Having a manager at each location that may one day be the owner ensures that he or she is going to provide the service that families deserve,’” Rollings said.

