Freshmen Begin School Ahead Of OHS 10th-12th Graders

OSWEGO – Near silence and bare hallways accompanied Oswego High School’s ninth graders during their opening day of the 2018-19 school year.

OHS’ Freshmen First Day allowed the members of the Class of 2022 to become more acquainted with the new-to-them building, double-check their locker combinations, practice their bell schedule and learn the expectations of high school.

Staff members, dressed in shades of Buccaneer blue, welcomed the freshmen to their final four years with the Oswego City School District.

The ninth graders enjoyed passport tasks for various departments and elective areas, where they had teachers mark where they visited, for the students’ chance at winning movie tickets.

Upperclassmen joined the freshman at school the following day.

