Friends of History Host Ninth Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend

FULTON – Gun collectors and history gurus from all over the country will gather in Fulton for the ninth annual Hunter Arms Homecoming.

The event is hosted by the Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y., Inc.

The shoot event will take place August 24 at Pathfinder Fish and Game Club on Route 57 in Fulton.

Concurrently, there also will be an exhibit both days (Aug. 23 and 24) at the John Wells Pratt House Museum, 177 S. First St., showcasing L.C. Smith Guns and Hunter Arms memorabilia.

Beginning August 23 the first floor of the house will be transformed into a museum of shotguns individually crafted by the artisans that called Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith their home.

These works of art will be on exhibit to the public on August 23 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on August 24 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Donations are appreciated, but not required.

The Pratt House is an Italianate style home built in 1861 by John and Harriet Pratt.

It hosts a number of permanent displays highlighting Fulton’s history as the city that the Depression missed.

In addition to the fairly extensive Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith collection on the second floor, the house displays elaborately etched interior front doors, marble fireplaces, built-in marble corner sinks in the bedrooms, one of the first inside privies and much more.

Also of interest, this year the museum’s exhibit theme is “Treasures Brought to Us.” A variety of items on display will test one’s memory of their use or make you nostalgic about the time in your life when you may have used the item.

The Music Room is where the museum’s “Nature” theme exhibits a host of local art, photos, and pictures that will hold your interest.

For more information, contact the Pratt House at 315-598-4616 ([email protected]) or visit http://www.pratthousemuseum.org/2019-hunter-arms-brochure-for-web.pdf.

