Fulton 7th Grade Welcome Picnic Attracts Hundreds

FULTON – The annual Fulton Junior High School 7th Grade Welcome Picnic offered students a brief introduction to their new school and parents/guardians the comfort of knowing their child is going to a supportive environment.

Principal Chris Leece, Assistant Principal Elizabeth Stoddard and other school staff members and community agency representatives were available to offer advice, answer questions and get to know the new middle schoolers.

Students and their families were able to explore the building before Leece welcomed the future G. Ray Bodley High School Class of 2024 and reviewed basic school information, including the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports initiative all students were familiar with at their elementary schools.

A free picnic-style dinner of a hot dog, chips, apple, cookie and bottle of water was offered to everyone who flocked to the cafeteria.

Signs posted also reminded all students they will receive free breakfast and lunch at school if they choose not to bring in their own.

The event was the first of two welcoming offerings for the incoming seventh graders.

New this year, the FJHS will begin a 7-Up program, where only seventh graders will start school at FJHS Sept. 5.

Eighth graders will join them the following day.

Leece said 7-Up is a way for incoming seventh graders to be brought together from all four Fulton City School District elementary schools to better familiarize themselves with the building and one another, find their lockers, explore Google Classroom, experience a shortened bell schedule and come together in the afternoon for a character education assembly.

That day, he said, is a sure way to ease their transition from elementary school to the junior high school.

