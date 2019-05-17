Fulton Block Builders Visits Fulton Lions Club

FULTON – Linda Eagan, administrative director, Fulton Block Builders, was the featured speaker at the Fulton Lions Club’s May meeting.

Eagan gave an overview of the hundreds of homeowners who have participated in the program since 2017 and elaborated on the nearly $500,000 invested in Fulton properties in 2018.

“For every dollar invested by FBB, property owners invested three times that amount,” Eagan said.

Eagan was thanked by Fulton Lions President Zachary Merry for her presentation.

For more information on FBB, visit FultonBlockBuilders.com.

The Fulton Lions Club, chartered in 1953, is also known for its Lions Loot Sweepstakes, Lions Mane Event Comedy Night and Charby’s Duck Derby.

The club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams and hearing aids to residents in the greater Fulton area.

Find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions or at fultonlionsclub.com

