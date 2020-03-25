Fulton BOE Holds First Live Stream Meeting

FULTON – Due to COVID-19 school closings and social distancing, the Fulton City School District Board of Education has adapted to these changes by beginning to hold their meetings from their homes and live stream the video for the public.

While the normal public forum is not available, those who wish to submit a comment to the board may do so by emailing [email protected]

“I want to send my positive thoughts and positive energy that everyone is healthy and stays well during this unprecedented public health situation that we’re in right now,” Superintendent Brian Pulvino said.

Pulvino presented an update of what the district is doing to the board and those watching the meeting. Schools will be closed until April 14 per latest guidance. Work schedules have been modified to continue to meet the needs of the community and the district will continue to communicate with families using a variety of resources, such as email, telephone, mailing, etc.

New York state elementary and intermediate-level state assessments have been suspended for the remainder of the school year, but the district has not received guidance regarding Regents exams for high schoolers.

This applies to:

NYS Grades 3-8 English Language Arts tests

NYS Grades 3-8 Mathematics tests

NYS Grade 4 Elementary-level Science test

NYS Grade 8 Intermediate-level Science test

NYS English as a Second Language Achievement Test in grades K-12

NYS Alternative Assessment for students with severe cognitive disabilities in grades 3-8 and high school

Workers packaged over 7,000 meals and today distributed them to 1,276 students. Students received meals for today, Wednesday and Thursday. Pulvino said some families have chosen not to take part in the district’s free meals for all students in the past, but more and more are beginning to take advantage of the program. The district is now distributing meals at 14 different sites and will adjust the sites as needed. The most updated list of sites can be found here.

Pulvino also discussed the state budget for schools and that it is likely to take a hit. He said it is probable that School Aid payments from the state scheduled for April, May and June will be delayed. This will impact how the district handles its cash flow.

The board will have a meeting April 7 via video conference to have a workshop of the district budget.

The board approved all items on the agenda, which can be found here.

The meeting video is below.

